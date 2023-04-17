Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Psychemedics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.35% of Psychemedics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMD traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.36. 5,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374. Psychemedics has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Psychemedics ( NASDAQ:PMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Psychemedics’s dividend payout ratio is -147.37%.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

