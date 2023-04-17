Qtum Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.28 or 0.00011141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $343.27 million and $46.28 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,073.30 or 0.07039803 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00070854 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00042768 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020893 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00020502 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,619,382 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.