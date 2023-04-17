Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Qualys by 0.5% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Qualys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Qualys by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $213,790.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $213,790.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,284 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.16. 7,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,293. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average of $121.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.