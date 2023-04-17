QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Sees Large Volume Increase

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 244,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 298,864 shares.The stock last traded at $12.58 and had previously closed at $13.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $700.61 million, a PE ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $134.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,058.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at $31,623,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 21.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $586,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.