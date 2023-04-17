Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 432,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Radware by 15.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,061,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Radware by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Radware by 4.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,892,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 169,278 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Radware by 13.7% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 105,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Radware by 29.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 238,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.94 million, a PE ratio of -2,130.00, a PEG ratio of 354.15 and a beta of 0.96. Radware has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Radware had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radware will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

