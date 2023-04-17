RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $16.77

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.77, but opened at $18.19. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 145,519 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.37.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $282,951. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,532 shares in the company, valued at $756,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $425,900 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

