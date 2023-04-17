Raymond James Trims J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price to $200.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.85.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,910. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 318.3% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 60.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 76.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

