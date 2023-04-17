Reviewing Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $460.46 million 0.42 $103.37 million $5.34 1.88 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grindrod Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Ultrapetrol (Bahamas).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

43.1% of Grindrod Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Grindrod Shipping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping 22.45% 34.43% 19.05% Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grindrod Shipping and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grindrod Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 188.27%.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping beats Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates one owned tanker, which carry petroleum products, such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include shipping companies, trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore. As of December 19, 2022, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Good Falkirk Mi Limited.

About Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd. operates as a shipping transportation company, which provides marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

