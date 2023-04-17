RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

RGC Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of RGC Resources stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,266. The firm has a market cap of $222.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $24.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

Featured Articles

