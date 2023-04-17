Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,998,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 2,921,453 shares.The stock last traded at $59.27 and had previously closed at $58.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.