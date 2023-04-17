Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,998,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 2,921,453 shares.The stock last traded at $59.27 and had previously closed at $58.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on RBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
