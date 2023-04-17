River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012,841 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 2.89% of Yelp worth $55,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Yelp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,322 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YELP opened at $30.64 on Monday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.34 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 339,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,128,509.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,726 shares of company stock worth $7,258,086 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

