River Road Asset Management LLC Has $50.54 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 139,778 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $50,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 127,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 37,251 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

KKR opened at $51.74 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

