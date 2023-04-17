River Road Asset Management LLC Has $65.15 Million Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 13.01% of Argan worth $65,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Argan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Argan by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGX opened at $39.42 on Monday. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Argan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following business segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

