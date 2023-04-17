River Road Asset Management LLC Has $79.36 Million Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,442,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,596 shares during the period. Permian Resources accounts for approximately 1.1% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $79,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $468,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $100,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $89,649,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,568,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $185,162,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,792,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $650,481,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,867,500 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PR opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 4.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 24.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

Permian Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

