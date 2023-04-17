River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New $35.34 Million Investment in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 693,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $35,342,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Baxter International

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $43.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BAX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.94.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

