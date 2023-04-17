River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,198 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of FS KKR Capital worth $32,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $40,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. FS KKR Capital’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.14%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

