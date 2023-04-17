River Road Asset Management LLC Takes $42.26 Million Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,255,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Cable One at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 8.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cable One by 56.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cable One during the third quarter valued at $1,128,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of CABO opened at $690.10 on Monday. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $609.85 and a twelve month high of $1,464.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $701.78 and a 200 day moving average of $735.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $425.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,105.71.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

