Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 3.6% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,724,000 after purchasing an additional 159,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,065,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $441.63. 35,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,499. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $429.93 and a 200 day moving average of $422.81. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $487.47.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.