Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

ROSS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,163. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Institutional Trading of Ross Acquisition Corp II

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $13,239,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 903.6% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 166,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 751.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,703,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,881 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $2,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

