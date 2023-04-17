SciPlay Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 50,850 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,162% compared to the typical volume of 1,559 put options.

SCPL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.19. 1,729,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,248. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.40.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.59 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SciPlay news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SciPlay by 24.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SciPlay by 1,671.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SCPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

