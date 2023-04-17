Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien Sells 10,000 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$140,000.00.
Seabridge Gold Stock Performance
SEA traded down C$0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting C$17.92. 50,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,044. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.11 and a beta of 0.74. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.83 and a 1-year high of C$28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
