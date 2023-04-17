Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien Sells 10,000 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$140,000.00.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

SEA traded down C$0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting C$17.92. 50,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,044. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.11 and a beta of 0.74. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.83 and a 1-year high of C$28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

