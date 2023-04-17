Secret (SIE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14,401.01

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Secret has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $14,401.01 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00746805 USD and is up 4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $18,784.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

