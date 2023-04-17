Seele-N One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.76 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $81.24 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024165 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018880 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,360.77 or 1.00046750 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

