SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the March 15th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech Price Performance

NASDAQ SNES traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 91,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SenesTech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Rating)

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.