Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.61

Shares of Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 183 ($2.26) to GBX 205 ($2.54) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Senior Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.51.
About Senior
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
