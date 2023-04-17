Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sells 3,900 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $303,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,571,176.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PriceSmart Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PSMT stock traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $78.22. 135,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,743. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 251.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

