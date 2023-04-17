Short Interest in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expands By 42.2%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Down 0.2 %

BVH traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,884. The company has a market cap of $489.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.69. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.

Bluegreen Vacations Increases Dividend

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.46 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Bluegreen Vacations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BVH. TheStreet cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. engages in real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through Sales of VOIs and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. The Sales of VOIs and Financing segment includes marketing and sales activity related to VOIs.

