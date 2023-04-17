Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Drops By 32.3%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,300 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 794,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CXBMF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 66,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.31.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.