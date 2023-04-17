Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Declines By 27.8%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance
Shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts stock remained flat at $0.93 on Monday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.
About CDL Hospitality Trusts
