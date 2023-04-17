Short Interest in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Decreases By 37.8%

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CHMG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,828. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $193.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

CHMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Chemung Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 810 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,839.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $40,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at $119,839.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $52,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It operates through the Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG) segments. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.