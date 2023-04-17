Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Declines By 52.1%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,400 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 945,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,534.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Vanke from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get China Vanke alerts:

China Vanke Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHVKF remained flat at $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.