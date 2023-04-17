Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Expands By 35.1%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,800 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 361,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,888.0 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CUYTF remained flat at $26.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

