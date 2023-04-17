Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Decreases By 40.7%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.62. 32,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,625. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $634.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 43,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

