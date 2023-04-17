Short Interest in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Decreases By 32.0%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,500 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 771,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Interface Stock Up 2.2 %

TILE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Interface has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Interface will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Interface’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Interface by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 797,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 276,707 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Interface by 6.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,679,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,077,000 after acquiring an additional 223,179 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Interface by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 214,547 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Interface by 73.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 146,634 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Interface by 96.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 86,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.