Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Expands By 123.7%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 123.7% from the March 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.68. 12,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $59.87 and a 1-year high of $78.60.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

