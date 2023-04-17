Short Interest in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Grows By 200.0%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance

OTCMKTS KAIKY remained flat at $12.57 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $14.14.

Get Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha alerts:

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.