Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Increases By 140.2%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the March 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 249.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keppel DC REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Keppel DC REIT alerts:

Keppel DC REIT Price Performance

KPDCF remained flat at $1.57 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299. Keppel DC REIT has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.