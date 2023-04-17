Short Interest in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Expands By 35.8%

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LVMUY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €845.00 ($918.48) to €880.00 ($956.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $786.60.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.59. The company had a trading volume of 137,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,475. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.07. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $112.04 and a 52 week high of $197.07.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.2053 per share. This is a boost from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.82. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

