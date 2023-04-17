Short Interest in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Decreases By 19.0%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,960,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 20,950,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Olaplex Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OLPX stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $3.91. 1,519,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,981. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen lowered Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Olaplex by 14,330.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

