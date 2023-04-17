Short Interest in RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Drops By 18.9%

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,333 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 718.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVLP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. 37,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $105.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVL Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.56% and a negative net margin of 103.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

