Short Interest in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Drops By 40.4%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of STSA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. 43,509,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,796,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,672.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 291,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 281,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 269,026 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,441.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

