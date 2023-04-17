Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Rises By 22.6%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.0 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 0.1 %

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.53. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $169.40.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

