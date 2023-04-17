Short Interest in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Drops By 24.9%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Taboola.com Trading Down 0.4 %

TBLA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.51. 562,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,048. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $371.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.37 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,607,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 1,095,293 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

