Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Decreases By 51.1%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tantech by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,694 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Stock Performance

About Tantech

Shares of TANH stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.02. 4,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,545. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. Tantech has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

