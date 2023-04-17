Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Drops By 28.5%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.46. 8,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,951. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333 over the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

