Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Drops By 28.5%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TCBIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.46. 8,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,951. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.
Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
