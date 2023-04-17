Short Interest in Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Decreases By 32.9%

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Theta Gold Mines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TGMGF remained flat at $0.12 on Monday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,602. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Theta Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

