Short Interest in Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Drops By 27.3%

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 343,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,248.0 days.
Shares of Toho stock remained flat at $37.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. Toho has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $40.80.
