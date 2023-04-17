Short Interest in TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Drops By 31.8%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,255,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 3,308,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRSWF. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $9.28. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,145. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

