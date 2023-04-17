Short Interest in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Decreases By 19.6%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,180,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 12,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.94.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 74.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $795,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $3.56 on Monday, reaching $128.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,524,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.89. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.