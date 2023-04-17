Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the third quarter worth about $2,479,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 52,752 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,186,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Silicom by 4.0% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 576,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Silicom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SILC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Silicom Stock Performance

Shares of SILC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,932. The firm has a market cap of $236.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. Silicom has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 12.16%.

Silicom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Featured Stories

